HH, KIKWETE CONFER AHEAD OF TODAY’S POLLS

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

Just had a fruitful meeting with Former Tanzanian President, Jakaya Kikwete in Lusaka and we discussed a wide range of electoral issues.

President Kikwete is also heading the Commonwealth delegation which is in the Country to monitor elections.

Akuna kulala!

Hakainde Hichilema

UPND President