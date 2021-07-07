By Mwaba Mutale

HH LIKELY TO BE NEXT HEAD OF STATE

Am not campaigning but I use my head to add one and two together… my calculations tells me this is the next President. I am not being biased, but come 12 you will see that Zambians are nice people and bigger than tribalism which sadly is both on PF and UPND sides. Our voting is far from perfect and whether we agree or not Wako ni wako exists, with councilors, MPs and even the Presidency. Argue all you want tribalism is real in Zambia and Africa in general. Even America had regionalism and is divided between Red and Blue states. That’s just a fancy word for tribalism yabasungu. Try and see how Texas has voted for last 50 years you will understand

In my mind and my unbiased calculation, this man will lift it with a very very slight and tiny margin it will be 51 to 53 % to HH and 47 to Lungu. Fred M’membe will have a few slight votes as well as Kalaba in his native area of Luapula (the tribalism and regionalism am talking about). Kalaba is more harmful to PF than HH. HH however has a very solid base in Southern which will give him a near 100% vote. The South is extremely and notoriously regional and this will work to the advantage of double HH. Lusaka and Copperbelt is what Free’s Zambia from the regionalism of the South for HH and the East and North and Muchinga for PF and ECL.

Let’s discuss the Lusaka and Kopala vote. Lusaka has a lot of patriotic Zambains who measure the strength of a candidate as opposed to tribe and region. Here most people understand things like exchange rates and inflation, cost of living and the effects of the price of crude oil on the economy. Many Lusaka people will consider the last 10 years under PF and truly standard of living has gone up ⬆️, up for a few people like Max Chongo and all those cadres laying money on the bed and mocking avaerage Zambians. BUT IN GENERAL THE STANDARD HAS GONE DOWN FOR MOST OF THE POPULATION. Now I don’t know who votes for people who messed up the economy

Copperbelt vote has traditionally been PF. But right now with Mine closures and many people now surviving, they have woken up. The Copperbelt vote will be the most exciting. Funny thing is Copperbelt was like an extension of Kasama and the entire northern block. Kopala is a tribe on its own though. But it’s more like a tribe associated with the bemba’s. People there are like people from the North who went to a private school. Wild and rough but with some education… Copperbelt people are different. Most people on the Copperbelt consider themselves bemba. By decent or some by birth in the Kopala or because that’s the only language they speak. For example did you know that President Lungu is more fluent in bemba than Nyanja? He grew up in Kitwe and his bemba is near perfect… This is the reality for most Copperbelt people… However high cost of living has woken them up and this year you will see a very good and genuine vote coming out of the Kopala. This is sad for PF as they have lost their bedroom. Not totally but trust me the Copperbelt will be the final nail in the coffin. I highly doubt those huge numbers for PF again.. They will still however win but by very tiny margins. The spill over numbers from Copperbelt is what will give HH the Presidency

After we factor in stealing, rigging, tribalism, voter apathy, COVID 19 effects , facebook politics, THE ECONOMY and most importantly THE CANDIDATES, I score it to HH..

This is a personal analysis and I’ve tried to be fair and look at it without any lense and as objective as I can be. You are free to disagree with me off course but remember what we talking about is just in about a months time. You will come back to this post and say he looked at it well