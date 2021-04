HH MAINTAINS THAT THERE WILL BE FREE EDUCATION DURING HIS GOVERNMENT.

EDUCATION WILL BE FREE!

We repeat. Education from primary to Colleges and Universities will be free! Those students who the PF have entangled into bursary loans will have their loan repayments suspended.

Education is the best equaliser and the UPND will leave no one behind, this is our solemn promise to the youth of Zambia.

HH aka Bally

