Speaking on behalf of the Youth, we thank President Lungu’s Administration for investing highly in the Youth and promoting young entrepreneurs in Zambia.

The six (6) million United States Dollars Aquaculture seed fund Youth Empowerment Initiative is proof enough that indeed government has put the Zambian youths first.

There is no sector that has been funded as much as aquaculture, Please youths, avail yourselves to these readily available funds.

As a nonpartisan Youth advocate I urge all youths, musicians etc to seize these opportunities Unlike exhaustion of your energies on social media saying you want to protest(youth revolution), reading fake news and spreading falsehoods.

Notably, in most cases opposition groups like UPND and likes of Mr Hichilema desperate to lead, tend to manipulate the Youth in order for them not to see such tremendous opportunities and lead them to be against a working government.

All over the world the current regimes have been the toughest ones including the Lungu Administration due to the pandemic and climate change.

My advice to you President Lungu is to let the Zambia aquaculture now come to the grassroots and explain to the many youths and women mumakomboni how to go about it and the access to the funds.

Also set up a tailored fish farming Training college in Luangwa to produce world class fish farmers to export out of mother Zambia,

Impressive works your excellence. Indeed this is right way to go for all well meaning youths.

All the best to who will be the beneficiaries.

Youths!