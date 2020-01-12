UPND LEADER HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MEET WITH KAUNDA FOR THE SECOND TIME.

Opposition United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema has met with First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda at his residence yesterday.

Mr. Hichilema was however encouraged not to give up the fight for the people of Zambia by Former President Dr. Kaunda.

Dr. Kaunda wished Mr. Hichilema good lucky in 2021 as he believes that he will be republican President.

The Former Head of state also took advantage to stress out on many economical challenges Zambians are facing.

And United Party for National Development President Hakainde Hichilema thanked Dr. Kaunda for the gesture and confidence the former head of state has for him.

Mr. Hichilema stated that he was in a hurry to solve social and Economic hardships Zambians are facing under the current Leadership.

This is the second time Dr. Kaunda is inviting Mr. Hakainde Hichilema to his residence.