HH meets Mambwe man who cycled to witness his inauguration

President Hakainde Hichilema writes:

This afternoon we shared an inspiring moment with Patrick Mphande, who cycled over 600km from Mambwe District, Eastern Province to attend our inauguration ceremony.

People like Patrick encourage all of us to work hard to achieve our goals.

Thank you Patrick; for your visit and your continued support.

God bless our country.

Hakainde Hichilema