POLITICIANS with unexplained wealth and those involved in dubious privatisation deals should expect to be challenged if they aspire for the Presidency, Zambia Republican Party president Wright Musoma has said.

Mr Musoma said those who sold companies at a giveaway price and borrowed heavily from public institutions and later failed to pay taxes should not expect a free pass to State House.

He added that UPND president Hakainde Hichilema and Socialist Party leader Fred M’membe would also be expected to explain their wealth.

Mr Musoma said Dr M’membe would have to explain his role in the US$15 million Zambian Airways debacle while Mr Hichilema should exculpate himself on questionable privatisation as evidenced by the Anti Corruption Commission revelation.

He also urged the two to stop attacking President Edgar Lungu and concentrate on cleaning their “tainted” images.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Musoma said that it was surprising why M’ membe had continued attacking the Patriotic Front and President Lungu instead of building on his party.

He said Mmembe should concentrate on things concerning his party rather than talking about the ruling PF and Mr Lungu.

Mr Musoma said a statement by M’membe in one of the tabloids that President Lungu had reduced public confidence in police was nonsensical.

Mr Musoma said that there was nothing wrong in President Lungu’s statement last week regarding police loss of public confidence because it was true.