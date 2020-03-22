HH MOURNS CHIEF KANDALA

As he donates a cow and 20 bags of mealie meal among other things

Zambia’s main opposition political party, UPND leader Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has described the death of Chief Mwene kandala Sakwiba as a big loss not only to the BRE kuta and the people of Barotseland but the entire nation as a whole.

President Hakainde Hichilema said he was at pain and sorrow because the late Chief was not only the traditional leader but a very close friend and parent to him.

” I used to consult a lot from him from time to time. Late Sakwiba was one of the people together with my parents from southern province who stood on my rights and were visiting me during my illegal incarceration at Woodlands police station, Lilayi police, Kamwala Prison and Kabwe maximum prison. He was visiting me and encouraging me to be strong. My heart is in pain, ” said HH.

Mr. Hakainde Hichilema has since personally donated a cow and 20 bags of mealie meal and other things to the funeral.