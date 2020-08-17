Good morning fellow Zambians,

We are deeply saddened by the passing on of veteran freedom fighter, liberation icon and founding member of our great nation, Alexander Grey Zulu. Late Grey Zulu belongs to a diminishing generation of African statesmen who dedicated their lives to the emancipation of Africa from the shackles of colonialism, and lifting the living standards of their nations’ communities.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of late Alexander Grey Zulu, and the people of Zambia over this sad loss. May His Soul Rest in Peace.

HH