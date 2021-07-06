PRESIDENT HH MOURNS NDC VEEP EDWARD MUMBI

The United Party for National Development (UPND) and Alliance President Hakainde Hichilema with the Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi this morning visited the funeral house of the late National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice President Edward Mumbi.

Upon arrival at the funeral, President HH and his entourage was welcomed by NDC President Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba who was immediately taken to the house of mourning.

The Alliance President has encouraged the bereaved family to stay strong as they pass through this mourning period.

At the funeral President HH was accompanied by other Alliance partners leaders and members.

Issued by: NDC Media Department211976714_4101226856590770_2897767968969567159_n

212664605_4101226783257444_2995387444954881064_n

213182966_4101226689924120_2028779309218337046_n

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here