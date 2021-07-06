PRESIDENT HH MOURNS NDC VEEP EDWARD MUMBI

The United Party for National Development (UPND) and Alliance President Hakainde Hichilema with the Alliance Chairperson Charles Milupi this morning visited the funeral house of the late National Democratic Congress (NDC) Vice President Edward Mumbi.

Upon arrival at the funeral, President HH and his entourage was welcomed by NDC President Rikki Joseph’s Akafumba who was immediately taken to the house of mourning.

The Alliance President has encouraged the bereaved family to stay strong as they pass through this mourning period.

At the funeral President HH was accompanied by other Alliance partners leaders and members.

Issued by: NDC Media Department