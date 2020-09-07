HH MUST BE CLEARED BY INVESTIGATIVE WINGS

Former Finance Minister Katele Kalumba says accusations against UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema’s role in the privatisation of national assets will continue coming up unless he is cleared by the investigative wings.

Dr. Kalumba says the accusations will not go away by Mr. Hichilema simply denying them by word of mouth.

He says the questions being asked are genuine and that Mr. Hichilema should not be emotional but provide reasonable answers.

Dr. Kalumba says instead of forming a tribunal, Law Enforcement Agencies should be the ones to move in and investigate the matter.

He says Mr. Hichilema’s name will continue to be associated with the alleged wrongs that were committed during the privatisation era unless he is cleared by the legitimate institutions tasked to investigate wrongdoing.

Dr. Kalumba was speaking when he featured on the Sunday Interview program on ZNBC TV.

Credit: ZNBC