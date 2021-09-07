MR. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA MUST BE IMPEACHED FOR APPOINTING DEPUTY POLICE IG FANWELL SIANDENGE
Mr. Hakainde Hichilema must immediately be impeached for appointing Fanwell Siandenge as Deputy Inspector General of Police for Special Duties when he still has aggravated robbery charges pending before the Lusaka Magistrates Court as parliament resumes it’s sitting next week after opening this Friday.
We are engaging the opposition to move the motion of impeachment next week.
Mr. Hichilema now becomes the Alpha and Omega that he can break the law with impunity and appoint people to public office such as Siandenge whose name is not criminally cleared by the courts of law.
By appointing Siandenge, Mr. Hichilema seriously breached the supreme law of the land – the Constitution; to which he swore to defend and protect on August 24, 2021 – theereby eroding the criminal justice of Zambia.
We demand that Mr. Siandenge be dropped immediately, police move in and have him locked up within 48 hours. If not, we shall execute Citizens Arrest.
Issued by:
Enock Roosevelt Tonga ERT
President
3RD Liberation Movement 3RD-LM
Tonga, go on . You be arrested quicker than you anticipated.
Another one. At least say that you have found evidence that points to the fact that the case still stands. This would be a smart and appropriate stance. But if you don’t have that information and what was reported yesterday on his innocence is true? Then you can be sighted as one alarming the nation and bringing the name of the President into disrepute.
Hope, you found out from the authorities concerned what the real position is. If you did then we will listen but if you didn’t , I fear for your mistaken braveness. We will keep watching the space.
Between a dog and this idiot called Tonga I would choose a dog for an advisor. How can you just vomit without showing any evidence of your claims?
This is the problem in Zambia today. Everyone seems to be a Lawyer, prosecutor and judge at the same time. Not long ago, some prominent ignorant politicians screamed murder when the Finance Minister was appointed until One Man Commando Lawyer John Sangwa SC schooled them. You don’t become an MP when you take Oath in Parliament. You become an MP when you are declared duly elected!
Put buttocks down and let us concentrate on important issues and Leave Legal matters to the experts, the Lawyers!