HH MUST PROVE HE IS WORTHY OF EVEN SEEKING FOR PUBLIC OFFICE BY RESPONDING HONESTLY TO SERIOUS QUETIONS, “- SG DAVIS MWILA

Lukashya. Wed. Sept 16, 2020.

Ba Lungu baleteka, ifipuba filetalika!

Smart Eagles Reporter

Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Davis Mwila has challenged United Party for National Development leader Hakainde Hichilema to respond honestly to some very serious questions that the Zambian people are seeking answers to such as his involvement in the sell of Intercontinental hotel among other things.

Hon. Mwila said anyone seeking for public office would naturally be subjected to an intergrity test which they need to pass.

He said President Lungu is presiding over a corruption allergic government and that even his Ministers had to appear before the courts of law to prove their innocence.

He said the narrative by the opposition that PF and its leaders are corrupt is a calculated attempt by the opposition to scanderlise the ruling government in order to derail the development agenda but that the PF was well aware of the cheap politics by the opposition and refused to be swayed.

He said whilst the President was busy leading, fool’s where busy politicking.

“Bakateka bale bomba, ifi puba, filetalika!” he said.

He urged the People of Lukashya to choose development over rhetoric by voting for George Chisanga tomorrow.

He was speaking at a rally at Chisanga Primary School grounds in Lukashya constituency this afternoon where he was drumming up support for George Chisanga.