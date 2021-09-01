Lusaka… Wednesday, September 1, 2021
(Smart Eagles)
PeP STATEMENT No.68 ISSUED ON WEDNESDAY, 1st SEPTEMBER 2021: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
1. As Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) we have noted with alarm the statement issued by the Minister of Finance Hon. Situmbeko Musokotwane that Zambia will get an IMF loan and will be put on an IMF program within the next 4 months. Our considered view is that the decision to put the country on an IMF programme is too critical for the Minister and the President to make alone in the absence of parliamentary or cabinet approval and without consulting key national stakeholders such as industry and professional associations.
2. Further, the decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to put the country on an IMF program amounts to relinquishing the responsibility to run Zambia’s economy. We wish to put it on record that the Zambian people voted for President Hichilema on 12th August 2021 so that he can run the affairs of Zambia. The Zambian people did not vote for the IMF. Therefore it is wrong for President Hichilema to put the responsibility of running the Zambian economy into the hands of the International Monetary Fund.
3. As Patriots for Economic Progress we wish to take this opportunity to advise President Hichilema that if he has no confidence to do the job which the Zambian people elected him into office for, then he should resign the Presidency and call for early elections so that those of us who have the confidence can step in and run the affairs of the nation. The Zambian people do not deserve to have their economic affairs managed by foreigners.
Thank You and May God Bless the Good Citizens of the Republic of Zambia and Our Hopeful Nation.
YOURS SINCERELY
SEAN E. TEMBO (SET)
PARTY PRESIDENT
PATRIOTS FOR ECONOMIC PROGRESS (PeP)
But this idiot!!!
Iyee imwe ba Tembo ! Mwafunta chabe.
As a surrogate pf party, you were aware of pf trying to get loans from IMF just before elections. Why did you keep quiet?
Do you know that pf members used to approach Chinese banks for loans even without the approval of the Bank of Zambia, where were you?
The country can not function without the finances of the country running.
The best you can do is to wait and judge H.E HH after the first 100 days other than that you are just barking for nothing.
I know that Mr. Tembo is exercising his freedom of expression as a citizen but those who wish to criticize the new Government should do so in a constructive manner and offer better alternatives. In addition such individuals should be credible themselves. Our new Government should consider handing over Mr. Tembo to the Botswana Government. Zambians who commit crimes in other country should not be allowed to hide here because we are pursuing a policy of zero tolerance to corrupt practices.
Sean this is the actions of an imbecile. You lost and lost badly. It s good that you are showing us why we should never ever vote for you. Hand this man over to the country he stole money from pls.
Iwe chi swine tembo oh sorry chi Sean tembo what type of an idiot are you kanshi? Stop the rubbish and be human!
If he calls for early elections we will vote for him again. There is no alternative and Tembo will get 0 (capitol ZERO) throughout.