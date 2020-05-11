My thoughts on developing the Technology sector

Fellow citizens,

I asked young citizens which alternative sectors they hope the UPND will develop aside from manufacturing, agriculture etc. as part of our agenda to diversify the economy. They responded overwhelmingly in support of technology. Here are some of my thoughts on the sector and I would like your input so we can be collaborative in its development.

When I think of technology, I think of innovation, an enabler of efficiency and what solves complex problems. Historically, we have seen the creation of numerous technological innovations that have added value to humanity.

Young people working out of garages in silicon valley and other parts of the world have created technologies that have transformed how we communicate, how we work and how we go about our daily lives.

When I think of social media platforms, applications, business software, communications tools and many other innovations, I think of the extraordinary minds of young people. I ask myself, what enables these young people to create such innovations?

The answer to this question lies in the ecosystem. They are supported by innovation hubs that catalyse development. Silicon valley is an example of an ecosystem that drives innovation. Such an ecosystem needs the following:

1. Access to finance

2. Support infrastructure i.e. affordable high speed internet, reliable energy etc.

3. Access to hardware

4. IT support

5. Government adoption of ICT solutions

6. Technical assistance

7. Favourable regulations

8. Fiscal incentives

This is what will incentivise developers to create ICT products and innovations.

Zambia is beginning to get on the path towards developing the sector. I know of innovation hubs such as Bongohive and home grown tech solutions such as ulendo, Zpos, among others. What they need is policy that stimulates the growth of the sector as noted above.

The UPND government will play a part in ensuring that our private sector investment institution will invest in research and development, risk capital and aid the scaling up of these innovations. We will also ensure that local developers are given an opportunity to supply GRZ under preferential conditions.

I challenge Zambian tech entrepreneurs to polish up your ideas and advise Bally on what you need in order to get started or grow your initiative to a level of its highest potential.

These are my initial thoughts on the matter, I’d like to hear yours.

HH