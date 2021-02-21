Bobby wine is fighting battles with dictator Museveni in Uganda. Museveni is Edgar Lungu’s mentor and political advisor who told his mentee to go and raid HH’S in-laws village with guns on Friday just like M7 raided Bobby wines in laws house in Kampala.

Bobby has never been shot, but has been missed many times, and has had people around him shot dead just like HH has had people around him shot dead, the latest being Joseph and Nsama last year on 23 December.

Today Bobby Wines well-wishers have added a bullet proof vehicle to his security detail, but his helmet and bullet proof were standard gear during and after the campaign which Museveni’s NRM rigged using the armed forces on January 14 this year, just like Lungu PF through Kampyongo military police plans to use similar tactics on August 12, but it won’t work here, the people won’t allow it.

Bobby wines camera man was shot in the head during campaigns in the ‘gettho media’ vehicle behind Bobby’s, but survived miraculously, and when he regained a bit of consciousness, he first wrote a note to Bobby’s wife asking…”is my principal safe.”

Even here, my own friend and HH’s media team guy, former post newspaper writer Frederick Misebezi had the camera shot off his bloody hand during the burial of Lawrence Banda who was also shot dead in the head during campaigns in Kaoma by PF assassins.

Ugandan didn’t wait for Bobby to be shot before forcing him to dress like military special forces because he’s their most prized asset, Ugandans understand they’re dealing with a brutal dictator.

But here in Zambia, it appears we still think of Lungu as a Democrat. No, he’s a dangerous innocent looking dictator. Are we waiting for HH’s body guard or media guy to be shot dead, or HH himself to be shot before we can force our principal, the incoming president to gear up for a rough time ahead of the election in 6 months time?

The King on the chess board must never be exposed to unecessary bullet checks.

The author of this article is Mainda Simataa, UPND aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 in Lusaka City.