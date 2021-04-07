HH needs to revise his leadership style – Katele

UPND president Hakainde Hichilema should stop making baseless allegations against the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) but concentrate on re-evaluating his leadership style.

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Katele Kalumba says Mr Hichilema should not intimidate the commission by claiming that it is colluding with the PF to subvert the August 12 general elections.

“In 2015, I campaigned for HH [Hakainde Hichilema], I was his strategist at the UPND central command. I think my young brother HH needs to revise his leadership style

-Zambia Daily Mail