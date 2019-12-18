PF Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has disclosed that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema never ate with him or anyone in his Party.

He was telling a group of Southern Province Party officials in a meeting addressed by President Edgar Lungu in Choma this week.

“He doesn’t trust anybody with food, but President Lungu trusts me with his food, we eat together”, said Mwamba.

However our own investigations show(pictures below) that Mr Mwamba was being economical with the truth as Mr Hichilema eats food with anyone, and if it’s true that the UPND leader didn’t trust him, then it speaks volumes of GBM who President Edgar Lungu’s handlers should be weary of, considering various theories of a group calling itself the ‘Luapula United’, which Mr Mwamba is suspected to be a secret member of.