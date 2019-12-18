PF Deputy Mobilization Chairman Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has disclosed that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema never ate with him or anyone in his Party.
He was telling a group of Southern Province Party officials in a meeting addressed by President Edgar Lungu in Choma this week.
“He doesn’t trust anybody with food, but President Lungu trusts me with his food, we eat together”, said Mwamba.
However our own investigations show(pictures below) that Mr Mwamba was being economical with the truth as Mr Hichilema eats food with anyone, and if it’s true that the UPND leader didn’t trust him, then it speaks volumes of GBM who President Edgar Lungu’s handlers should be weary of, considering various theories of a group calling itself the ‘Luapula United’, which Mr Mwamba is suspected to be a secret member of.
I would never eat with you as well because of your belly, eating with you is suicide because your speed of swallowing has been calibrated to the size of your tummy, so why should I race with such a person over a meal, it is better you are given your own meal so that you run at your own supersonic speed, in fact, he was doing you a favor by advising the cooks to at least give you a minimum of 20 KG of food per sitting, learn to appreciate. AND IF THAT IS THE WAY YOU ARE GOING TO GO ABOUT YOUR CAMPAIGN, THEN YOU ARE JUST PUSHING YOURSELF BACKWARDS BECAUSE ZAMBIANS ARE PAST THAT PETTYNESS. FAT CADRE CHANGE WITH THE TIMES, TODAYS POLITICS ARE WAY AHEAD OF YOUR BACKWARDNESS.
People must not dismiss this rhetoric from GBM. The question people should ask is; why did HH avoid eating with GBM while he (HH) freely eats with other people anywhere and everywhere. It’s obvious GBM had been on a mission in UPND, and it’s now clear what that was. GBM was out to eliminate HH and got stuck when his plan couldn’t work. Yes, Lungu must watch this fat bludder of lad.