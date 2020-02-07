UPND President Hakainde Hichilema is on three day campaign from today ahead of the 13th February, 2020 Chilubi Constituency by election.

“We look forward to interacting with our beloved people of Chilubi and share our vision of hope and help,” he stated.

“We will assure our brothers and sisters in Chilubi that we mean well for them and the nation, and urge them to be part of this historical moment, by voting for our Candidate Mr. Stanslous Chele and our party, in the forth coming bye election,” he ended in a statement that was posted on his Facebook page.