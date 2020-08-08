HH OFFERS K500,000 CASH OR A HOUSE TO ANYONE WHO HAS EVIDENCE THAT HE PRIVATISED THE MINES

“I didn’t sell any mine, I have never been in government”.

I am today offering K500,000 cash or a house worth the same amount to anyone who is ready to prove in court that I ever sold a single mine”, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has said. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, HH said he was tired of hearing PF members ranting that he sold the mines when he was far from being in government that time.



” Ms Nawakwi was Finance Minister that time and I am glad God is still sustaining her life. Go ask her if I ever sold any mine. I am ready to give K500,000 or a house to anyone with evidence that I sold any single mine. My hands are very clean. I have never stolen in my life.

Others have records of stealing their clients’ funds when they were full time lawyers no wonder they have continued stealing up to now. But in my case, my hands are 100% clean”, said HH.