HH ON JOY FM AND PRIME TV TOMORROW*
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema will feature on Joy FM and Prime interview tomorrow, Thursday 19th December 2019, from 09:30hrs to 11:30hrs discussing national issues.
Join him on the following FM frequencies:

92.1 Lusaka, Chongwe, Mazabuka and Chibombo

105.9 Kalomo, Zimba and Livingstone

93.1 Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi

89.1 Serenje and Mkushi

94.5 Copperbelt

99.1 Choma and surrounding areas

He will also be live on his Facebook page link https://www.facebook.com/hakainde.hichilema/

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*

