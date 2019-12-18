HH ON JOY FM AND PRIME TV TOMORROW*
UPND President Hakainde Hichilema will feature on Joy FM and Prime interview tomorrow, Thursday 19th December 2019, from 09:30hrs to 11:30hrs discussing national issues.
Join him on the following FM frequencies:
92.1 Lusaka, Chongwe, Mazabuka and Chibombo
105.9 Kalomo, Zimba and Livingstone
93.1 Kabwe and Kapiri Mposhi
89.1 Serenje and Mkushi
94.5 Copperbelt
99.1 Choma and surrounding areas
He will also be live on his Facebook page link https://www.facebook.com/hakainde.hichilema/
*UPND MEDIA TEAM*