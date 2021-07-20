Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe says President Lungu has ashamed the opposition who thought the debt swap was just a mere hoax.

And Mr. Mbewe wants the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to apologize to the civil servants for attempting to deceive them that the debt swap was a hoax during his press briefing earlier this week.

This comes few days after the government announced the actualization of the initiative aimed at reducing the debt burden for public service workers.

Mr. Mbewe who was reacting to Mr. Hichilema’s sentiments said what Mr. Hichilema said was a clear indication that he doesn’t love civil servants who are actually the key drivers of any government.

He says what President Lungu has done was a clear demonstration of leadership and love to the civil servants.

Mr. Mbewe who is also President Edgar Lungu’s Southern Province Deputy Campaign Coordinator says president Lungu deserves to be thanked for by all especially the affected civil servants and their families.

Mr. Hichilema is quoted of having said the debt swap was a hoax and must be ignored.