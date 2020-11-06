By Eukeria M’banga

Confusion in PF over Bill 10 has erupted to another level where the party CEO is reportedly running head counts towards the PF members of parliament and some independent MPs who did not show up at parliament to support Bill 10.

Hon Mwila has accused HH of offering jobs and more money to the PF MPS that they should not vote for bill 10.

Hon Davis Mwila has told president Edgar Lungu that Justice Minister Hon Given Lubinda is to blame for the fall of Bill 10 because he is Lozi and was paid by HH to comfort PF that it was going through when infact not.

“Alitumpa sana ulya nalimumona kale imisango shakwe anya takaimonepo adoption nakabili, takwaba umuntu uwabufi nga Lubinda. Aba Lozi naba Tonga tebakuchetekela balimutemwa HH kwati katwishi efyo abalisha nganifinshi nshaishiba nebo” (He is very foolish that one I have been observing his moves for a while now, there is no person who is a liar like Hon Lubinda. These Lozis and Tongas are not people to trust they love HH like no man’s business as if he needs them I fail to understand)” said Hon Mwila at State House.

He said PF had enough options on the table just in case of anything but that Justice Minister assured the government that even if he has not been to ZIALE yet he knew law better than John Sangwa and Linda Kasonde so no need to worry because Bill 10 was a done deal.

“Notonaula indalama ishingi sana bushe akabwesha ulya Lubinda palya ali? Shingi sana impiya shaya Pali Bill 10 elo yakana ukupita ine ninfulwa” (We have wasted so much money on Bill 10, can Hon Lubinda refund us thay money? Alot of resources where wasted on Bill 10 yet it still failed because of his lies me am very upset”

Hon Mwila has promised the Republican President that he will deal severely with all the PF MPs who did not vote for Bill 10, he said they were paid by HH and he promised them jobs he is aware of it.

“Bala Mona balekeni bemona kwati naba chenjela sana ndeba pesha” (They shouldn’t think they are clever they will see I will deal with them they will feel it” vowed Hon Mwila.

Newspoint Tv