HH & 4 OTHER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES PAY NOMINATION FEES

By Memory Chipili

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema,Democratic party Leader Harry Kalaba, New heritage party’s Chishala Kateka, Leadership movement Dr. Richard Silumbe, and Patriots for Economic Progress-PEP’s Sean Tembo have half way secured a slot onto the ballot paper.

This comes after they successfully paid their nomination fees as per requirement by the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ-.

The commission set May 1 to 9th 2021 as the period for paying of nomination fees.

Other notable Presidential candidates who are yet to pay include PF's Edgar Lungu, MMD's Nevers Mumba, MDC's Felix

The period for filing in of nominations will be from May 10th to15th, 2021.