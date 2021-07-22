HH PLACES SMILES ON CIVIL SERVANTS’ FACES, INCREASES THEIR SALARIES BY K1,500 ACROSS THE BOARD.

“Good News to All Civil Servants”.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has pledged to increase salaries for all civil servants in the country by K1,500 across the board. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday at his residence, President Hichilema said the country has a lot of money but its seen to be poor because most of the resources is abused by PF supporters who compete in stealing massively from Zambians.

“This country has a lot of money. But its poor because of massive corruption by PF officials. Everyday in papers we read about PF corruption. But once we took over government next month, Zambians will smile again. All our hardworking civil servants will have their salaries increased by K1,500 across the board and their new increased salaries will start reflecting on their payslips by March month end 2022”, he said.