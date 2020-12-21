HH POLICE CALL OUT GALVANIZE PEOPLE POWER.

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has been called to the Police over 50 times to answer to some of the flimsiest charges ever known.

However the latest one that comes dead in the heat of the most shambolic voter registration exercise ever witnessed in the history of Zambia, has angered and united the Zambian population in unbelievable solidarity.

Those angered are not only the UPND converted, but ordinary citizens who are appalled by the despicable abuse of one man by an entire government establishment for political purposes. Enough is enough, HH has been abused for far too long. Let them try this time around.

PF and Zambia Police will have to take the full blame for stoking the fire from the embers of the ECZ voter registration failure, which Zambians are currently angry with.