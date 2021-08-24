Our prayer as we prepare for inauguration.

Holy God, Author of Life and Liberty, Creator and Sustainer, may Your Name in all the earth and in the heavens above be glorified and exalted, now and forever more.

In Your infinite wisdom, you have set me to be a leader of Your people today, as I prepare to be sworn in the highest office of the land, the office of the Presidency.

I ask for nothing for me but humility, wisdom and knowledge to serve Your people, the wisdom and knowledge you granted King Solomon when he sought for it, in 2 Chronicles 1:10;

“Give me the wisdom and knowledge to lead them properly, for who could possibly govern this great people of yours?”

But I also pray for our government officials, those who serve in positions of great responsibilities and those of lesser responsibilities, those who represent millions and those who serve hundreds, those whose decisions will affect generations still to be born, and those who serve the immediate needs of today.

Grant us that we may treat the rich and the poor, the young and the old, the widow and the orphans, the educated, and the uneducated, our political opponents and the comrades, with dignity, fairness and love.

May we serve without prejudice or partiality in times of prosperity or poverty, peace or during whatever differences we will encounter with each other. O God, may every one of us as leaders be people of integrity, reliability and commitment; who serve out of a sincere compassion, never seeking personal gain, status or prestige.

May we make every effort to make our community, city, and nation, not only a better place to live in, but a better place known for its mercy, justice, righteousness and fairness.

Give each of one us knowledge, insight, courage and strength. May we know right from wrong, when to be flexible and when to be firm.

Heavenly Father, be merciful to our great land and to those of us who lead in our communities, cities, and national government. Give to each one of us a sense of calling. May each put a high value on justice, righteousness, honesty and service.

May all have a pure heart and the peace and joy of knowing they have taken the high road. O God, no one said it would be easy and no one said it was going to be this hard. But may the day come when we can say, “Praise the Lord, Hossanna in the highest, we have come this far!”

This we pray in the name of the Righteous of the righteous; the Purest of the pure, our Lord Jesus Christ, Amen.

Fellow citizens,

Happy inauguration day. Today I sign off my prayer as President Elect, but tomorrow I will sign it off as President of the Republic of Zambia. And thus to God be the honour and the glory, from everlasting to everlasting. Amen. God bless you and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President Elect.

Republic of Zambia.