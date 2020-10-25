UPND president Hakainde Hichilema has prayed for peace, unity and political tolerance as the country celebrate its 56th birthday.

In his prayer message, Hichilema said political and social divergencies should provide the country with a wealth of opportunities to complement each other than to hate and to celebrate our diversity than to dishonor it.

Hichilema prayed for divine guidance so that the country is not broken by disunity of artificial barriers of race, tribe, gender and politics, in place of standing as one people, proud and free, adding that Zambia was fashioned and blessed by God’s good and mighty hand.

Read his message below;

Lord God Almighty, in whose name the founders of this country won liberty for themselves and for us, and lit the torch of freedom for this land.

Grant that we and all the people of this land may have the grace to maintain our liberties in righteousness and peace.

Today we not only sing the national anthem as a song but recite it as a prayer to our eternal God over ourselves, our great nation, and generations unborn.

May we not broken by disunity of artificial barriers of race, tribe, gender and politics, but may we stand as one people, proud and free, because we were fashioned and blessed by God’s good and mighty hand.

Bless our great nation under the banner of love, hard work and servant hood to each other.

May our political and social divergencies provide us a wealth of opportunities to compliment than to hate and to celebrate our diversity than to dishonour.

In all this we lift the Name of our eternal God in Jesus Christ our Lord, who lives and reigns with you and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever and ever.

Amen.

Have a great and peaceful Independence Day fellow citizens. May God bless you and may He bless the Republic of Zambia.

Hakainde Hichilema

President

United Party for National Development