LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has locked himself out of the Copperbelt because his supporters booed President Edgar Lungu in Monze.

In an interview, Lusambo said Hichilema was a president of Southern Province and would not be allowed to mobilize in other parts of the country.

“Hakainde Hichilema has locked up himself. He is the President of Monze and Southern Province because other parts, we will not allow him to mobilize. President Lungu is a flag carrier, you should give him respect. Let them behave like that when we are with councilors not the President. The Copperbelt is a no go area for the UPND as long as I remain the mobilization coordinator. If they want politics of caderism, they know me. We are not going to tolerate that nonsense! They are coming for massacre in the Copperbelt. We are not going to allow stupidity. The President is always on duty 24/7 and he has no restrictions to visit any constituencies. We are going to protect the President of the Republic of Zambia and we are going to assure the UPND that the line has been drawn,” Lusambo said.

“We are not going to allow any misbehaving in Lusaka in case they (UPND) have forgotten me. Zambia’s democracy has grown and this time around, we should be competing on issue based campaigns and not on caderism. We should know that we have a President in State House and he is the constitution holder for our country and he has mandate to work. And those youths who have been used, stop this! President Lungu wants youths who are productive, youths who add value to the development of our country. It is very unfortunate that the UPND can start playing those politics, some of us we have PHDs in that type of politics so there is no one who can compete with me. Hakainde Hichilema is a baby in politics.”

Lusambo said Non-Governmental Organizations should condemn youths who booed President Lungu in Monze.

“The NGOs that support things that are not good, we want them to condemn these things. We are waiting for their voices. If it was Bowman in Kabushi, the entire radio wave would have been Bowman. If they are not going to condemn these things, let them be assured that we know these politics extremely well and we can’t be beaten on this. We have no apology to make, President Lungu is not a President for a kantemba (sole trader) political party like the UPND, he is presiding over the economy over the country. It is not a joke. They are not only offending President Lungu but his supporters as well. If this a game they want, we will enjoy it,” said Lusambo.