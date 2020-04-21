HH PROMISES COMPLETE OVERHAUL OF ZESCO IF HE FORMS GOVERNMENT NEXT YEAR

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says if his party forms government next year, there will be a complete audit of all major contracts done by state power utility ZESCO in the last 10 years.

Mr. Hichilema says a complete audit and scrutiny of ZESCO power generation, transmission and supply equipment and human resource will also be done.

The opposition leader has also announced that he will ensure a financial audit in terms of tender and procurements that have taken place in the last 10 years are also done and a complete scrutiny of the current ZESCO operational arrangements.

Mr. Hichilema adds that decisions on the way forward to increase efficiency at minimal costs at ZESCO will be taken as there is no doubt that ZESCO is one of the biggest problems Zambia currently has.

He argues that without stable and consistent electricity power supply in the country, all plans for economic resuscitation will be doomed because ZESCO stories of continuing with electricity load shedding do not add up.