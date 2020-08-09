HH PROMISES TO REINSTATE DISMISED CIVIL SERVANTS

President Hakainde Hichilema has advised all civil servants who were unjustifiably retired in national interest By PF government should consider themselves having gone on leave because his government will reinstate them once his party forms government in 2021.



President Hichilema told retired civil servants when he addressed the on radio Phoenix’s let the people talk that he is aware that many civil servants were retired based on either their tribe or political affiliation.



He said those who were retired in this manner should consider themselves to gone on a very long holiday or unpaid leave.

He said upon assuming office after the 2021 presidential and general, all retired officers will continue where they ended.

President Hichilema said there was no justifiable reason for the government to waste professionals for political reasons.



He observed it was unfair for the government retire civil servants on mere suspicion that they supported the opposition UPND.

Even if they did, President Hichilema suggested, the constitution in force permit them to belong to the association, including parties of their choice.