UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia is well placed to win big as the world moves towards the use of electric vehicles – an industry he says is expected to be the fastest growing in the next 10 years.

Hichilema says the country must seize the opportunity by setting up a factory to manufacture lithium ion batteries which are used to power electric vehicles.

The opposition leader says the raw materials to manufacture lithium ion batteries are readily available, with Zambia and neighbouring DR Congo sitting on cobalt reserves estimated at 200,000 metric tons whose value is $14.6 billion dollars.

“With the world moving towards green energy, an opportunity is presented for Zambia to make a case for a factory that will manufacture Lithium batteries which are used in electric vehicles (EVs). Between the DRC and Zambia, the share of Cobalt reserves is estimated at 200,000 metric tons. That tonnage, by value, is US$14.6 billion,” Hichilema said in a statement today.

“Using its peace and relatively stable political atmosphere in Zambia, we have engaged a few investors who have appetite to set up a lithium battery production plant in our country. We have pitched to them that other than locally produced Cobalt, other raw material can be sourced from DRC which is less than 300km from Chingola while Lithium can be sourced from Zambia and Zimbabwe.”

Hichilema, however, says the investors are looking at the political situation closely especially 2021 hoping for a change of Government as they do not trust the current one.

“This industry is expected to be the world’s fastest growing industry in the next ten years with an estimated value of US$420 billion in investments. While we are bickering about who looks more handsome than the other, who comes from which ethnic group or who is a better propagandist, Sweden has just secured US$1billion for such a factory.

“This plant is expected to generate 10,000 direct and many more indirect jobs. But all this will be dependant on choosing a responsible Government in 2021.”