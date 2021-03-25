HH READY TO FIX ZAMBIA’S PROBLEMS

UPND President Hakainde Hichilema writes below….

We are determined, focused and confident that together we shall fix our Country’s challenges

For now, move to your neighbour and say; Bally means business and he will fix the lack of jobs, business opportunities, lack of medicines in hospitals and all.

As we went to buy a few items in Lusaka’s Bauleni and Nyumba Yanga areas this afternoon we saw how our people are struggling to find food but we are encouraged by their warm welcome and smiles as we gave them hope.

Mwebena Zambia! Do not lose Hope because Help is on the way.

Hang in there and your only task is to vote and together with us protect the votes thereafter we run the show.

With us in the control arm, you are assured of more cheaper food because we know how to produce it, more jobs because we know how to create them, more business opportunities because we know how to create them and we can assure you that Zambia shall be safe and developed.

This August, vote for change, vote for Bally.

*HH aka Bally*

#Time4Change

#YearofChange

#YearofHappiness