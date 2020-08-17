UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says he harbours no bitterness, anger, nor hatred, but chooses forgiveness as he remembers his ‘brutal’ detention 3 years ago.

He says no matter the situation, people must always keep their spirits high and believe that the better days are around the corner.

“On this day in 2017, I was released from 127 days of brutal detention.

“It was a traumatic experience for me, my family and those that support us.

“We are grateful that God kept us going,” he says through his microblog handle.

Hichilema had been charged with treason for failing to give way to President Edgar Lungu’s motorcade, thereby putting the president’s life at risk.

Hichilema and his co-accused denied the charges.

A treason charge carries at least 15 years in prison or a death sentence.

He was discharged when the state dropped its case against him.

After his release, the opposition leader claimed he was assaulted by police officers during his arrest and suffered extensive mistreatment while in detention.