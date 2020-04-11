UPND president Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has reflected on reflected on the fateful night of April 10, 2017 when armed State Security raided his residence to arrest him and charge him with treason.

Friends,

As I reflect on the the sacrifice of our Lord and Saviour for the love of mankind today, April 10th also marks the anniversary of a traumatic event that my family and I endured, 3 years ago.

We vividly recall the sudden power black out and the yells coming from the gate. The sound of diesel engines revving and heavy boots charging towards our home, turned a tranquil night into one we would never forget.

Heavily armed men in uniform in their hundreds, surrounded our home and broke in, leaving broken doors and shattered glass. Fearing the unknown, we went into a safe room as shots were fired in the air.

My wife and son who are both asthmatic, began to choke severely and gasped for air, as the teargas engulfed our home. We could hear the destruction of our household goods, while some of our home security personnel screamed from the physical abuse they endured.

We braved the night until sunrise, when we came out then I and brave colleagues were taken to be detained for 127 days, that included time in a maximum security facility.

In the course of this injustice, we trusted in the Lord and maintained our faith, regardless of the sinister schemes at play.

Upon our release, thanks to the work of local and international stakeholders, we declared our forgiveness to the perpetrators of the injustice. We prayed that never again should any Zambian ever experience what we endured. We assure the nation that when God allows us to form government, the rule of law will prevail and no one will suffer any form of victimisation at the hands of the State.

HH