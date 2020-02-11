By Ruth Dante

It’s common knowledge that President HH has never uttered any tribal sentiments in this nation. This is evidenced by the fact that so far no one has been able substantiate any tribal allegations made against him.

Well, there are allegations to the effect that some good 14 years ago in 2006 two UPND officials by the names of Syachaye Madyenkuku and Ngande Mwananjiti, issued tribal remarks which have been a basis for accusing UPND to be a tribal party. We wish to place it on record that these two people did not hold any positions in the party and have never held any. Therefore, these statements cannot be taken to reflect the position of the party as the duo made them in there personal capacity.

We wish to state in no uncertain terms that at no point has President HH ever issued tribal sentiments, not in the past, not now and never will he do so in the future because President HH is a nationalist and strongly believes in national unity.

President HH, has refused to be placed on the tribal politics chopping board because he cannot be condemned for another person’s sins. In Deuteronomy 24:16 the word of God says that every man shall be condemned for his own sins. Therefore, it is unfair for Sakwiba Sikota to accuse HH of having issued tribal remarks, allegations which he cannot substantiate with evidence.

We have evidence of PF officials’s tribal remarks against the Tonga speaking people, video clips are there for all to see. To the contrary, there is no such evidence against President HH.

We understand that Sakwiba Sikota, may still be bitter for losing the 2006 party Presidential elections by 75% but we wish to advise him to ask the Holy Spirit to help him overcome his bitterness and move on.