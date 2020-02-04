UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has refuted the Column article by Wilfred Sameta entitled HH’s recent intimate tweet to Seer 1, and the sorcerer returning the compliment.
Mr.Hichilema castigated Lusakatimes for being duped into falsehoods. He said ” for the record, at no time have I commented on Seer 1. Please disregard this falsehood. We have more serious issues to attend to.Eyes on the ball.
Hichilema is a Level Headed Intelligent Man than Your Witch, Lungu. Hichilema is Focasted to develop Zambia and not Lungu who is just busy stealing Public Funds and spends it for useless things when people are dying of Hunger in Zambia where Lungu is said to be President, develop some sense of shame please. God, Answer Our Prayer Soon.