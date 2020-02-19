People can be so heartless!!! 💔💔💔

18.02.2020

HH REVEALS HIS TORTURE AND HUMILIATION IN PRISON

I was tortured, put in a room without water and light and spread with fresh feaces, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has revealed.

Talking of his 127 days prison ordeal in April in 2017, President Hichilema stated that he had to endure the most excruciating treatment during his incarceration.

Addressing journalists at the Party Secretariat this afternoon, President Hichilema, who wondered how much hatred he has been showered with by the PF government for merely seeking public office, revealed that he was aware of a scheme to arrest him on being behind the gassing of citizens curently going on in the country.

‘I have not forgotten how I was detained and tortured on a tramped up treason charge in 2017. In Lilayi, I was put in a cell where the PF system went and smeared fresh feaces in the small room,’ he said.

He stated that though he had to endure a very painful 8-days detention at Lilayi Police, he has always restrained himself about furnishing the public with the details of his torture there.

‘I endured 8 days sitting in human feacal matter, with no water, no light and made to use a small tin as a toilet. It was not possible to use that tin. That is the humiliation that I went through the humiliation I suffered under the PF. My wife was only allowed to bring me a little quantity of water and food just to keep me alive,’ said President Hichilema.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*