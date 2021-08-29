12 May 2019

Police Commissioner for the Copperbelt province Charity Katanga has accused opposition UPND president Hakainde Hichilema better known as HH as being childish.

Katanga was commencing on police’s move eject HH from Ndola’s St Joseph Catholic Church because he had not notified the police.

Katanga has warned that HH risk being jailed.

“HH risks being jailed if he contnues attending church services without police permit,” said Katanga.

Ms Katanga has described the behaviour of Hichilema of going to church without police permit as childish. She disclosed that the police will next week summon HH to explain why he decided to abrogate the law by attending Church services at Catholic mass service in Ndola without getting permission from her officers.

“He is childish, a mature person knows he needs to get permission before attending church services,” she said.