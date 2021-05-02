HH SADDENED BY POLITICIANS ‘PREACHING’ ABOUT TRIBALISM AND HATRED

United Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema has thanked the church in Zambia for playing the role of guardian of the moral conscience of our country.

Speaking through his Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Hichilema (in grey suit) notes that Zambia continues to positively benefit from the moral leadership, counsel and support of the church.

He says this is important especially at a time such as now when national politics and many politicians have abandoned their moral responsibility to the people.

Hichilema says he is saddened that some political players are abusing their positions of public trust to openly attack and disgrace the religious character of the country by preaching tribal hatred and division.

He further charges that some politicians are actively engaging in politics of lies, deception and manipulation as a strategy to galvanize public support.

Hichilema has since urged the Church to continue being firm in standing with the people and speak against the rapid erosion of morality in politics.

He further encourages the church to speak against the increasing culture by politicians to abuse the political platform for personal self-interest while citizens are wallowing in conditions of hunger, poverty and economic neglect.