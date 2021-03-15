By Balewa Zyuulu

Opposition UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema says it is wrong for chiefs in any part of the country to endorse any particular candidate ahead of august general elections.

Mr Hichilema tells Phoenix News that traditional leaders are custodians of all the people whose institutions are above partisan politics.

He says though the chiefs have a democratic right to choose the candidate of their choice, declaring public support towards one individual is undermining the institutions they represent.

The UPND leader feels traditional leaders must never be used for political gains especially by those seeking for election in the august general elections.

PHOENIX NEW