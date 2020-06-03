Fellow citizens,

The past few weeks, social and mainstream media has been rocked with what has come to be known as the ‘Bally fever’ or ‘Ballymania’ as our young people like to call it. In this wholly Zambian youth initiated project, we have had the rare honour to be bestowed as Bally(responsible and responsive leader), which we are so profoundly grateful for. We wish to inform our nation’s youth that we take this Bally mission very seriously and respectfully.

Country men and women, this Bally movement has no party affiliations and doesn’t start and end with HH as some people would like you to believe. It cuts across political, religious, racial, ethnic, and any other artificial barriers.The Bally identity and revolution is composed of the Zambian young people, (including those in the PF) that have been cheated, abused and robbed of a livelihood and future by the PF corruption and mismanagement of national affairs, especially on matters of equitably sharing of the national cake, through the provision of sound education, proper healthcare, decent housing, good jobs and public safety that encompasses the fair and prudent application of law and order.

There’s no doubt that the Bally movement of our nation’s young people has unsettled the PF and their surrogates, and it’s not a mere coincidence that during this same period, they have perpetuated terrorist attacks and raids on Radio Stations and young journalists that run them, and have further attempted to down play HH’s effective social media interactions, through Facebook and Twitter, as being inconsequential and shortsighted, and yet they too use the same platforms to project their lies and deception.

This is because they are scared of the Bally voice that is reaching out to a troubled and angry generation of young people that have been left behind, by the hollow promises of the PF of more money in people’s pockets, more jobs which have turned out to be ‘no money in people’s pockets’ no jobs, more taxes, more corruption and theft of public resources like Mukula tree and gold. Bally will not allow this day light robbery and irresponsible behaviour, this is our solemn promise to the Zambian people.

My advice to all our citizens young and old is, don’t be afraid and discouraged. Take heed of late Bob Nester Marley’s lyrics ‘you can’t run away from yourself and leave the fight for another day’. And to all you Ballymaniacs out there, the fight against the PF corruption, lies and terrorism, rests squarely on your shoulders when you obtain your NRC and voter’s card. On the day of voting, be vigilant and protect the vote. Meanwhile don’t leave any stone unturned by ensuring you go out there to campaign using social media and any other means possible.

HH

