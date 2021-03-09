HH SCARED OF ECL ON THE BALLOT BUT HE WILL FACE HIM AS SANGWA IS MERELY POLITICKING

By Marvin Chanda Mberi

Initially, we have abandoned the debate pertaining the eligibility of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu as it was without any doubt coined to divert the debate.

We did our level best to belabor to engage the opponents of President Lungu’s candidature but the issue is void and we cannot substitute our energy for productive debate.

As far as we are concerned, ECL is eligible and his eligibility is no longer a legal but a political debate.

We will therefore treat the statement by a named Senior Lawyer as political discourse just like any other person opposed to his candidature.

We will not discuss legal issues pertaining ECL’s eligibility because with all due respect, the learned counsel was merely politicking.

As far as we are concerned, ECL is eligible and his opponent of his candidate can do what is within the law and above they should respect the decision of the Court.

We know the proceedings that are premised on Article 52 are novel in our legal history and our friends on the left are ever zealous with futile academic court processes meant to hold the institutions of Government hostile.

We recall on how in the aftermath of the 2016 elections pursued the proceedings in the High Court over what they termed as the “right to be heard” with the apparent hope of holding the Constitutional Court culpable over the interpretation of 14 days.

It is in public domain on how they persistently fished in the dark and they have not succeeded in their academic legal proceedings.

It is ostensibly clear President Lungu is a popular candidate who is in good standing with the electorates and this is calculated to avoid facing him on the ballot.

It is also surprising that the named State Counsel has elected to suggest that it’s treasonable for President Lungu to contest as Presidential candidate.

As far as we are concerned, the Court pronounced itself on the period less than 3 years as not constituting a full time.

Moreover, ECL did not even serve of the 3 year period which constitutes a term.

All we can say is that obeying the judgement of the Constitutional Court is not treasonable at all, it is instead ECL’s patriotic duty to offer himself for service.

It is not correct in an event ECL has filed his nomination, he can be accused of seizing state power by what his opponents are calling as unlawful means.

We therefore urge the Zambian people and all those interested in public affairs, to ensure they properly acquaint themselves with the judgement of the Constitutional and all relevant literature so that they don’t fall prey to hoaxes of deception.

It is become a matter of public concern that most Zambians have opted for the “copy and paste” kind of thinking. The copy and paste kind of thinking process is the one that adopt the thought of others as gospel truth without interrogating the substance of the thoughts.

It is this same “copy and paste” kind of thinking which has made some Zambians not to have the courage to interrogate the barrage of misleading comments regarding the eligibility debate.