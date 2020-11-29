By Rhodah Mvula

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has filed an application in the Lusaka High Court to strike out FDD leader, Edith Nawakwi’s defence in the matter he has sued her for defamation.

Mr. Hichilema has submitted that Ms. Nawakwi filed in her defence after the elapse of the stipulated 14 days period.

In this matter, Mr. Hichilema has sued Ms. Nawakwi for defamation, demanding US$3 million as damages for alleging that he illegally benefited from the privatization of state institutions.

The UPND leader made an application for the court to enter judgment in default of defence after the 14 days elapsed, before she filed her defence.

Mr. Hichilema says Ms. Nawakwi ought to have sought leave of the court to file her defence out of time.