UPND Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema has set the repealing of infamous Cyber Security and Cyber Crime Bill NAB2 as his number one priority once he is ushered into office on August 12.

Mr Mweetwa has called on party members across to be wary of sharing information that has the potential to land them in trouble with the authorities.

President Edgar Lungu last week hurriedly assented to the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill NAB2, a move aimed at shrinking the media space in the country.

“We want to tell the nation that HH has committed to repeal the Cyber Security [and Cyber Crimes Bill]. That’s one of the things he will do ever. He has committed to that. Look! The freedoms of the people of this country have been invaded,” he said.

He has also alleged that the PF has turned the public media into its tool for propaganda, accusing the ruling party of feeding Zambians on a menu of lies.

“When you talk about the public broadcaster, it is not what people say that should be heard, it is what the State want people to hear. Feeding the nation on a menu of lies. The only platform that remained for people to communicate information was social media and now they have gone into that space to shrink it,” charged Mweetwa.

He warned that being the gatekeepers of information, journalists were likely to be affected by the enacted BILL.