HH SHALL NEVER BE ALLOWED TO COME TO NAKONDE DECLARES PF

Zambia’s ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF) has declared that the the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) Leader, Hakainde Hichilema will never be allowed to enter Nakonde.

Nakonde District district PF Chairman Manfred Sinkala has told Chete FM news that as long as the UPND does not apologise to the country for booing President Edgar Lungu in Monze last weekend, no activities will be conducted in Nakonde.

“We have been tolerant for sometime as PF, now the time is over and from now onwards, we, we want to inform UPND that as long as this district… remains our stronghold, it is hereby that I declare that we shall squarely take them on and HH shall never be allowed to come here for his campaigns especially that he has even failed to condemn his cadres’ behavior”, Mr Sinkala has said.

Mr Sinkala has directed all PF youths in Nakonde to be on the lookout and make sure that UPND is cramped up and brought to a halt.

And Nakonde Council Chairman Patrick Singoyi who is also the Constituency Chairman for PF has said it is high time the opposition party recognised who the President of Zambia is.

Meanwhile UPND Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has told Chete FM news in a phone interview that “we can’t have a country of apologies”, adding that everyone has an area they can call a no-go area if that is what PF wants.

He says the PF should not use the booing to cover-up for its wrong doings in the country.

The Choma Central Constituency Member of Parliament has vowed not to back down and will go ahead with programmes in the so-called strongholds.