HH SHARES FAVOURITE MEALS

UPND Alliance leader and presidential candidate Hakainde Hichilema (HH) has shared his favourite Zambian dish on social media and asked his followers about theirs.

“Bane,

Kufunsa sikulakwa. What’s your most favourite Zambian dish? As for me apart from the usual beef and nsima, I like veggies ya fisashi like bondwe, katapa, busala, lunkomba, chibwabwa, mundyoli and muchopo, soup ya mbuzi and a few more. Tell me yours.

HH aka Bally ,” HH writes.

As well as being a politician and businessman HH is known as a farmer, owning a large number of cattle. In the past he has donated beef to government entities and prisons in order to try and help fill shortages resulting from economic troubles and rising prices.

“When I think of my favourite meal, especially after a long hard day, I think of how we must make food affordable for all Zambians,” HH has previously stated.

The UPND leader is campaigning for the presidency on a platform of fixing the economy to reduce the cost of living and create jobs for people.

He has previously committed to reducing mealie meal prices, which he claimed could be addressed by tackling “the corruption in procurement of inputs on the one hand and having an efficient transport system.”

HH has said that if elected to office the UPND will solve the problem by having a dual focus on reducing the price of inputs and increasing the yields per hectare.