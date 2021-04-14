HH SHARES MORNING ROUTINE

UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has shared his morning routine with his followers on social media.

The opposition and business leader says he likes to keep it simple, opting to “pray, exercise and breakfast.”

His update comes following a busy few days for HH and the UPND Alliance, which launched their 2021-2026 election manifesto on Friday April 9.

Hard copies of the document were distributed at the launch event and the full document is expected to be published online in the coming days.

The manifesto has a strong focus on fixing the economy and creating jobs. HH is hoping that citizens will trust in his credentials as a practiced businessman to lead the country out of the current situation, which has seen inflation and the cost of living spiral as a result of high debt levels.

The presidential aspirant has also been reflecting on his prior arrest and detention on treason charges in April 2017 four years on. Commenting on his lengthy stay in jail HH wrote, “We emerged from our arrest and false imprisonment four years ago, more resolute and 10x stronger.”