HAKAINDE HICHIEMA SHOULD ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS THIS TIME AROUND – NTEWEWE

….urges foreign monitors from issuing alarming statements during the election period.

Lusaka…Saturday, August 7, 2021.

(SmartEagles)

Democracy and Motherland Defenders Coalition has called on Political Party leaders Especially the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema to accept the election result next week.

Coalition Spokesperson Andrew Ntewewe said what happened in 2016 with the UPND leader when he ignored the election results should not repeat itself.

He explained that citizens are the ones that choose their leaders adding that political party leaders need to accept the will of the electorates.

“Hakainde Hichilema should accept the election result and not what happened in 2016 when he failed to accept the results. Zambians are the ones that choose leaders hence the leaders to accept the results,” he said.

Mr Ntewewe has also called on the foreign observers to avoid issuing alarming statements during the election.

He said they should not interfere with the electoral process.

Mr Ntewewe said Zambia has always held peaceful elections and this year should not be different.

“The foreign observers should not interfere in the electoral process by issuing alarming statements that may cause doubt in the electoral process,” he said.

“All the elections have been peaceful and this year should not be an exception.”

Meanwhile, Mr Ntewewe further said the coalition has Trained and accredited over 24,000 monitors to be deployed across all polling stations around the country.

#SmartEagles2021