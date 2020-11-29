Banda Sakanya

Copperbelt ~ Kalulushi

HH SHOULD APOLOGISE WITHIN 7 DAYS OR BE DRAGGED TO POLICE – Kebby Mbewe.

PF MCC Kebby Mbewe has charged that HH should apologize to the nation within 7 days or risk being reported to police over the PA MUNYOKO phrase he used when he addressed a rally in Southern Province.

Mbewe is such a fool who is trying to please his blind pay masters. Mbewe’s ultimatum is nonsensical Rubbish.

HH doesn’t have time to open up to time wasters like Mbewe.

We know that the entire PF leadership is griped with HH phobia and is scheming day and night to have him arrested or eliminate him so that he doesn’t apear on a ballot in 2021.

HH will not apologise for simply speaking his mother tongue and we dare Mbewe to report to police because HH committed no offence .

We are warning PF leadership to keep its corrupt hands off of HH because touching HH will be touching all Zambians that have resolved to kick PF out. Let not the country go on fire because of stupidity by a few glutonous leaders.

Give Zambians hope from now on until 2021 than day in, day out only planning evil agendas against HH.

PF should instead inform the nation on how it will end load shedding, job creation, debt defaults, and Many more.

HH will not apologise for not having insulted.